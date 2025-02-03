Disappointed Setchell rues 'spineless' first-half show as Steelmen slump at leaders Quorn

Fletcher Toll is denied by the Quorn goalkeeper (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Boss Gary Setchell bemoaned Corby Town's 'spineless' first-half performance as they were beaten 3-0 at champions-elect Quorn in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division on Saturday.

The Steelmen travelled to Leicestershire needing a win to keep alive their very slim title hopes, but they found themselves 2-0 down at half-time and then went on to lose with Quorn netting a last-minute third, and it is a result that leaves them a whopping 19 points adrift of the top dogs.

With rivals Worcester City also losing, Corby remain second in the table and very well placed for a play-off place as they have a nine-point advantage over sixth-placed Long Eaton United, with a game in hand.

But Setchell was left to rue his side's sub-standard display at the weekend, especially as they had gone into the game off the back of four straight wins, while heaping praise on Corby's high-flying hosts.

Rory McAuley on the attack for Corby at Quorn (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"What Quorn have done this season is absolutely outstanding, and you can see why," the Steelmen boss told @CorbyTownFC.

"We rocked up full of hope, but you can't give goals away like we did as they have lads up front who can cause you lots of problems.

"The first half was spineless, it was weak. We got into them at half-time and we had a bit of a go in the second half.

"But when teams are 2-0 up they can manage the game in the second half, and they have limited us to a few pot shots.

Loan signing Neo Dobson on the run in Corby's defeat at Quorn (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"We have put all the big-hitters out there and we showed a little bit of fire, but you can't come here and be a rabbit in the headlights like we were in the first half.

"I feel we have been well beaten by a good side and I can see why Quorn are where they are, but it was disappointing because it was spineless in the first half and it could have been 4-0 or 5-0.

"We then huffed and puffed and had a go, but didn't really create any goalscoring chances, and they managed the game really well and hit us with a third.

"I have no complaints with the result and I am fully respecftul that Quorn are going to go on and win the league, because they are too good to drop the amount of points they need to drop.

Action from Corby's 3-0 defeat at Quorn (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"Nobody is catching them because they are too good, but we need to roll our sleeves up and go again at the weekend."

Corby now have a free week before they entertain fifth-placed Anstey Nomads at Steel Park on Saturday (ko 3pm).