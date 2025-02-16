'Disappointed' Setchell admits Corby got what they deserved in Long Eaton defeat
The Steelmen suffered a 3-2 defeat in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division as their promotion play-off hopes suffered a setback.
Corby led after just five minutes through Rory McAuley, but the home side hit back to lead 2-1 before Fletcher Toll squared things up at 2-2 on 53 minutes.
Long Eaton struck again just five minutes later to seal the victory though, and Setchell admitted that his team was well off the pace.
"I am disappointed with the performance if I am being honest," Setchell told @CorbyTownFC.
"Even going a goal up, we probably didn't deserve that as it was against the run of play.
"They are a good footballing side and we spoke about how we need to stop them at source, but we didn't get close enough to anyone for long periods of the first half.
"The long and the short of it is the best team won the game, but with two minutes to go we could still have got something from it.
"The disappointing thing for us is, that for all of Long Eaton's good play, they have scored their goals from three set-pieces, a free-kick, a corner and a throw-in where they have got the cross in and scored.
"We didn't play well enough and we got what we deserved, which was nothing."
With third-placed Worcester City also losing, the Steelmen remain five points clear in second place behind runaway leaders and champions-elect Quorn.
But they are now just seven points clear of sixth-placed Anstey Nomads, who also have a game in hand.
Corby are due back in action on Wednesday when they take on Peterborough Sports in the semi-final of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup, before travelling to mid-table Shepshed Dynamo on Saturday.
