Diamonds unable to halt Quorn title juggernaut but boss Harriman is taking the positives

Action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 3-0 defeat to Quron on Tuesday night

Michael Harriman was taking the positives after watching AFC Rushden & Diamonds slide to a 3-0 defeat to Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division champions-elect Quorn on Tuesday night.

Despite the result, the Diamonds boss was pleased with his team's performance against the runaway leaders, feeling his team gave as good as they got for long periods against a side that has lost just once in 32 league games this season.

In an even first-half, Paddy Webb opened the scoring on 33 minutes for the visitors with Billy Kee then doubling their advantage on 63 minutes.

Quorn wrapped up the points with a Rodrigo Goncalves strike 17 minutes from time, and Harriman told @BBCSportNhants: "We came into this game knowing what Quorn are about and how good they have been this season, and they proved it again.

"For us, the frustrating part is the goals because we could have probably been a little better on those, but we have given them another good game, certainly in the first-half.

"In that last 15 minutes of the first half we were right in the ascendancy and had some big chances, but we just couldn't get the ball in the net.

"This was a free hit for us after all the hard work the boys have done in the previous weeks, so we now look forward to Saturday.

"In the first half Quorn didn't really create many chances, but once you give them the first goal like we did then they will grow and they did, they just got better.

"Our attitude was pleasing once we went behind, and that is what we need to take into the games coming up. There are a lot of positives for us from this game."

Diamonds had gone into the Quorn game off the back of a five-match unbeaten run, and they will now be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they host relegation-threatened Bedworth.

And Harriman is warning his players they can't afford to show any complacency, saying: "We know first hand that when you are scrapping for points you give everything.

"The important thing for our lads is they have to replicate the performance from Tuesday night because we were good, but we were just beaten by a better side that is 23 points clear at the top of the league.

"So we need to match that performance, go again, work hard and if we get the chances we did on Tuesday and we take them, then we will win the game."