Diamonds are well supported home and away (picture: Shaun Frankham)

​Diamonds were one of the best supported clubs in Northern Premier League Midlands in season 2023/24 - despite spending most of the season in the relegation zone!

Figures just released show that last season Rushden’s home attendance averaged 413, leaving them in third place.

Newly-promoted Spalding were just ahead of Diamonds, while local rivals Corby topped the home attendance table with an average of 562.

Rushden had the second highest league crowd of the season at Hayden Road, with 883 attending the last home game of the season against Shepshed Dynamo.

Away from Hayden Road, Diamonds’ healthy travelling support put them top of the away table.

Away games averaged 327 when Rushden were in town, and that is despite them covering more miles than most, not forgetting their lowly league position.

Vice Chair Alex Raspin said: “As a club we were delighted to grow overall home attendances by over 20 per cent last season compared to the year before.

"Some interesting local fixtures and an exciting end to the season contributed to this and we are looking to continue next season as we constantly look for ways to get the club’s name spread far and wide.

"We also want to improve the matchday experience so that people come back to Hayden Road.”

Away from the stats, only 11 days remain before player registrations can begin, while a day later pre-season training starts.

Manager Michael Harriman remains quietly confident about squad retention next season.

"Harriman said: “I’m hoping that quite a few of the squad that finished last season will join us again for next season.

"We’ve already been approached by players who want to join us and with a competitive pre-season schedule lined up there will be ample opportunity to cast our eye over potential targets and several trialists.”

Harriman’s other avenue for players could be through his day job as welfare officer at Northampton Town.