Diamonds determined to get back on track in Trophy tussle with Bourne
Last weekend’s 3-0 defeat at Anstey was Diamonds' third consecutive league defeat.
And manager Elliot Sandy couldn’t contain his frustration.
"We gave away a poor goal early on, but I thought we were decent until half-time," Sandy said.
"But we seemed to fold in the second period, and it was the manner of that second 45 minutes which really disappointed me.’
After the game, the Rushden boss made it clear to his players that if they didn’t want to play for the club then he wouldn’t stand in their way to leave.
Bourne Town were promoted from UCL North last season and are in the same NPL Midlands Division as Diamonds.
Their early league results mirror those of Rushden, so this is a good opportunity for Diamonds to get back to winning ways.
Sandy said: "It's back to basics on Saturday.
"A chance to reset and play a solid 4-3-3 formation, with everybody knowing their roles.
"I have a full squad to pick from and it’s a game that I’m confident we can win."
Sandy doesn’t think his side is a million miles away from where he wants it to be, but his search for a striker continues, while he wants more leaders on the pitch.
Fortunately, inspirational skipper Gary Mulligan will be fit to resume his role in the centre of the defence, while Tejan Thomas's injury shouldn’t keep him out of this weekend’s game.
Sandy has confirmed that Ryan Hughes is likely to go out on dual-registration terms to get some game time.
The long-serving defender has been assured that he is still very much part of Sandy’s plans.
Sandy confirmed that Bedford dual-registration players Bruno Andrade and Hugh Dawson would remain at the club until the New Year.
The next home league game at Hayden Road is against Basford United on Saturday, September 13.