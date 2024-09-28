Delight for Doughboys but Steelmen and Diamonds have to settle for a point

Wellingborough Town boss Jake Stone (Picture: Mike Capps/kappasport.co.uk)

Wellingborough Town bounced back to winning ways as they scored two late goals to stun hosts Coleshill Town in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

Without a win in five in their previous five matches, the Doughboys were trailing 1-0 as the game moved into the 85th minute, with Coleshill having taken a 52nd-minute lead through Harry Craven.

But Jake Stone's side looked to have rescued a point when they equalised five minutes from time through Jay Bruce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Borough weren't satisfied with a share of the spoils, as on 87 minutes they netted again through Jessie Obeng to win it 2-1.

The win has lifted the Doughboys up to 11th in the table.

Elsewhere, both Corby Town and AFC Rushden & Diamonds had to settle for a point.

Leaders Steelmen dropped pointys for only the second time this season as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Coventry Sphinx.

The home side led on 19 minutes through Callum Ballinger's effort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was cancelled out by a 55th-minute penalty from Fletcher Toll, who notched his 10th goal of the season.

The Steelmen pressed for a winner but couldn't find the target again so honours were even.

Corby's stay top, but their lead has now been cut to four points.

Diamonds also had to come from behind to draw 1-1 in their home date with Sutton Coldfield - and they left it very, very late!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors looked to be heading for victory thanks to Owen Parry's 13th-minute goal, but Charlie Green rescued a point from the Diamonds as he notched an equaliser three minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game.

Diamonds have dropped to seventh, a point outside the play-offs.