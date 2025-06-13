Defender Forsyth delighted to be back at Kettering Town again

George Forsyth is a popular figure among Kettering Town fans (Picture: Peter Short)

New Poppies boss Simon Hollyhead is showing his signing influence within a week of starting the job by signing no-nonsense defender George Forsyth from his former club, Banbury United.

Forsyth is no stranger to Latimer Park, with this now his third stint at the club.

He was part of Lee Glover's side that almost avoided relegation from the National League North in 2022.

He rejoined 12 months later to help steady the defence in another dogfight, this time in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central under Richard Lavery.

George Forsyth in action for Banbury United at Kettering Town on the final day of last season (Picture: Peter Short)

But his services were not retained by the former Kettering manager, and the 28-year old joined the Puritans to quickly become a fans’ favourite at the Spencer Stadium

A beaming Forsyth was clearly excited to be back at Latimer Park when he signed on the dotted line.

"Third time, you can't keep me away - I am very happy to be back,” he said.

"Obviously this time I'm coming into a real ambitious side. This is just massive for me and the timing works."

"I never wanted to leave the football club, and I've got nothing against the previous manager as it was just one of those things.

"I've been at this club twice before, one was in a relegation battle in the north and the other one was when I came into a really struggling side.

"I always felt I wanted to get back into a Kettering team that was at the right end of the table. You look round at the players and ambitions of the owners it's a completely different football club."

Forsyth was part of a Banbury defence that conceded only 40 goals in 42 league games last season.

But the defender is more than just a sargent marshalling his defence, and he hopes that the Kettering fans will see a new side of him in the next campaign.

"Banbury was a really good defensive side, the numbers show that - we were probably missing a Loza, Lobjoit, that kind of player, and now they're in the same dressing room," said Forsyth.

"One thing I'm looking forward to this time, the last two times I was here, is that the pitch wasn't that great.

"So it's a case of you do have to show that other side of the game, but . I'm keen to show I'm alright on the ball as well.

"Probably the strongest part of my game is my passing, so I'm keen to show that side, to be able to show that now the pitch here has had a lot of work done on it."