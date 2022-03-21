Defender Connor signs contract with Kettering Town

Connor Johnson has signed a contract with Kettering Town.

The young centre-back has been an impressive performer for the Poppies in the Vanarama National League North this season.

And he has now been rewarded with a contract at Latimer Park.

Connor Johnson has signed a contract with Kettering Town. Picture by Peter Short

Johnson has missed the last two games, including Saturday’s miserable 4-0 defeat at Chester, due to suspension but will be available again when the Poppies take on Hereford at Latimer Park tomorrow (Tuesday).

In a statement, the club said: “We are delighted to announce that young centre-back Connor Johnson has signed a contract with the club.

“Connor has been impressive once again throughout the season and this shows his commitment to the Poppies