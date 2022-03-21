Defender Connor signs contract with Kettering Town
The young centre-half has been rewarded after a number of impressive displays this season.
Connor Johnson has signed a contract with Kettering Town.
The young centre-back has been an impressive performer for the Poppies in the Vanarama National League North this season.
And he has now been rewarded with a contract at Latimer Park.
Johnson has missed the last two games, including Saturday’s miserable 4-0 defeat at Chester, due to suspension but will be available again when the Poppies take on Hereford at Latimer Park tomorrow (Tuesday).
In a statement, the club said: “We are delighted to announce that young centre-back Connor Johnson has signed a contract with the club.
“Connor has been impressive once again throughout the season and this shows his commitment to the Poppies
“He will be available to face Hereford at Latimer Park on Tuesday night.”