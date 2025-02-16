Defeats for Steelmen and Doughboys, but Diamonds claim third straight win

Rory McAuley celebrates firing Corby Town into an early lead at Long Eaton United (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Corby Town suffered a second defeat in three matches as they were beaten 3-2 at Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division play-off rivals Long Eaton United on Saturday.

The result means Gary Setchell's stuttering side have seen the gap between themselves and sixth-placed Anstey Nomads cut to just seven points, with Anstey also having a game in hand.

The Steelmen got off the perfect start at Long Eaton as they were handed a 1-0 lead on just five minutes, with Rory McAuley on target.

The home side hit back to score twice through James Taylor in the space of five minutes midway through the first half, and they led 2-1 at the break.

Fletcher Toll's strike, his 23rd goal of the season, eight minutes after the restart had Corby back on level terms, but parity would not last long as Long Eaton regained the lead on 58 minutes through Gianluca Bucci.

Corby huffed and puffed to try and find an equaliser, but it didn't arrive and the match was lost.

The Steelmen stay second in the table and five points clear of second-placed Worcester City, who were beaten 1-0 at Shepshed Dynamo, but the chasing pack beneath them are closing in.

Corby have a free midweek before they travel to Shepshed next Saturday.

Wellingborough Town missed the chance to enhance their own play-off prospects as they were beaten 2-0 at old rivals Racing Club Warwick.

The two sides both came up from the United Counties League last season, and although the Doughboys have enjoyed the better campaign overall, they were second best on Saturday.

Andre Williams opened the scoring on 34 minutes, with Kyle Barnett doubling Racing's lead midway through the second half.

The loss sees Jake Stone's side slip to eighth in the table, and they are now five points outside the top five.

The Doughboys are next in action on Saturday when they go to Darlaston, who are one place and two points above them in the table.

It was another good day for AFC Rushden & Diamonds, who, after a run of 10 matches without a victory, claimed a third straight league win - and it was an impressive one at play-off chasing Sporting Khalsa.

Jamal Adams got Michael Harriman's side off to a flyer as he opened the scoring on eight minutes, with Calvin Green making it 2-0 just past the hour mark.

The home side did set up a grandstand finish when they pulled a goal back five minutes into stoppage time, but it proved to be too little, too late as the Diamonds celebrate another win.

They have now climbed up to 13th in the table and a whopping 16 points above the drop zone.

Diamonds are without a game next Saturday, before returning to action next Tuesday (Feb 25) with a home date against Hinckley LRFC.