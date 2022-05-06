Culverhouse 'would give anything' to see Kettering Town seal a play-off spot

Ian Culverhouse shares a joke with opposite number Billy Heath ahead of Kettering Town's 1-0 win over Alfreton Town on Monday. Picture by Peter Short

One of the favourites to be relegated at the start of the season, the Poppies stand on the brink of securing an extended campaign and a shot at promotion to the National League on the final weekend of the regular season.

Kettering travel to Curzon Ashton on Saturday sitting just ahead of Boston United, managed by former boss Paul Cox, on goal difference after the Poppies beat Alfreton Town 1-0 on Bank Holiday Monday while the Pilgrims were held to a 1-1 draw by Gloucester City.

Ultimately, a win at Curzon should be enough to seal the deal for Culverhouse’s team on what is set to be a dramatic day which sees Boston heading to Farsley Celtic, who still need points to ensure their safety at the other end.

“We will go there and try to put in a performance that is worthy of the efforts that have been put in this season,” Culverhouse said.

“We will regroup and have a count up and see how we are.

“The training will be short and sharp and then we will go up there and give the best account of ourselves as we can. Let’s be as competitive as we can and what will be, will be.

“It’s all down to the group of players. They have been outstanding.