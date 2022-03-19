Culverhouse offers an apology as Kettering Town are thumped at Chester
The Poppies were condemned to a third defeat in a row in the Vanarama National League North
Ian Culverhouse offered an apology to the travelling supporters after Kettering Town were thumped 4-0 at Chester.
The Poppies’ Vanarama National League North campaign is showing signs of tailing off as they were condemned to a third defeat in a row, which leaves eight points adrift of the play-off places.
They are 15 points clear of the relegation zone as a mid-table finish becomes the likely outcome to their campaign.
But the worrying trend in form, coupled with a depleted squad due to injuries and suspensions, culminated a poor display at Chester.
Asked if it was the worst performance since he arrived as Poppies manager, Culverhouse replied: “Definitely. And I want to apologise to the fans for that performance. It was very uncharacteristic of the group we have got and we need to respond really quickly.
“That was a poor one. The fans came up in good numbers again to witness that and it’s not acceptable.
“We are what we are. We are a young group anyway but if one player misses out, the next one has to stand up but I thought it was men against boys today.
“The players we have got at the club are who we will work with. But if we carry on playing like that I won’t be here for much longer!
“From minute one to minute 93 I thought we were poor.
“No-one can come out of it with any credit whatsoever so we need a quick response and luckily we have a game on Tuesday night back at our place.
“We have got to get back to the way Kettering play, with that intensity and passion - everything we lacked today.”
The Poppies, who now sit in 13th place, host ninth-placed Hereford in their first home game for a month on Tuesday night.