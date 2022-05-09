Culverhouse and Kettering Town set for ‘important’ talks

The Poppies missed out on a play-off place on the final day of the Vanarama National League North season at the weekend as their 1-1 draw at Curzon Ashton wasn’t enough to get them over the line as they were leapfrogged by Boston United who were 2-0 winners at Farsley Celtic.

With the dust beginning to settle, the focus for the supporters has now switched to next season and whether Culverhouse and his staff will still be at Latimer Park.

The former King’s Lynn Town manager, along with assistant Paul Bastock and coach Joe Simpson, helped steer the Poppies towards the top seven after they arrived followed Paul Cox’s departure to Boston in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Culverhouse. Picture by Peter Short

However, as has been well documented, Culverhouse does prefer to play a possession-based style of football, something that hasn’t always been possible on Kettering’s tricky home surface.

And Culverhouse has now confirmed discussions will be taking place to decide the best way forward.

“We have a lot of discussions to have to see where we can go from here,” the Poppies boss said.

“We have to have these discussions over the next few days to see what we can do.

“There’s a certain style I want to play and I am all for trying to develop players and giving them a chance to help further their careers. That’s something I am passionate about.

“I want to play a certain way because I enjoy watching that way. There’s a few discussions to have about what we can and can’t do.