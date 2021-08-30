Cox: Poppies can't carry any passengers

Action from Kettering Town's 1-1 draw with Farsley Celtic at Latimer Park on Saturday. Picture by Peter Short

Paul Cox insists Kettering Town can’t afford to “carry any passengers” as they gear up for the second part of their bank holiday double-header.

Despite an impressive performance, the Poppies were forced to settle for a share of the spoils at Latimer Park on Saturday as a late Farsley Celtic equaliser cancelled out Isaac Stones’ opener in a 1-1 draw.

It means Kettering have taken four points from their first three matches in the Vanarama National League North but they face a stern test this afternoon (Monday) as they head to one of the fancied title contenders Gloucester City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boss Cox was frustrated his team were unable to hold on for what would have been a deserved win on Saturday.

And while he is, in general, pleased with the way his squad are performing, he still feels it could do with strengthening further.

“We will have a look at it and check on any knocks we have picked up,” Cox said as he turned his attention to today’s clash.

“We do have one or two players champing at the bit and if we need fresh legs then we will change it up a bit.

“The one thing we can’t do is carry passengers. Where we are as a club and squad, we can’t afford people coming in half-hearted and wanting to play at 60 per cent. We need 100 per cent.

“We need mental resilience and maybe a bit of experience. We need to be a bit more aggressive with and without the ball but I think that will come.

“I am pleased with where we are but I am hungry now to take this group on.

“There are some real headaches and I made some big decisions with players on Saturday and, moving forward, I am going to make some big decisions again.

“I don’t think we are a million miles away from being a decent side but I won’t keep talking about youth. We have got to plough on.