Covid cases force Poppies to reshape friendly schedule

Kettering Town manager Paul Cox. Picture by Peter Short

Kettering Town have been forced to reshape their pre-season friendly programme over the next few days.

The Poppies had been due to send an ‘XI’ to take on United Counties League side Harborough Town this evening (Thursday) but that game has now been called off due to some members of Harborough’s staff having to self isolate due to Covid-19.

A statement from Harborough posted on Twitter read: “Due to some members of staff being told to self isolate via the NHS app we have taken the decision to close the club until further notice.

“Unfortunately this means the friendly against @KTFCOfficial has been cancelled.”

The Poppies’ had also been scheduled to travel to Ely City for a first-team friendly on Saturday but that match was also called off for the same reasons with Covid-19 cases in the Ely squad.