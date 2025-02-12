Corby Town's clash with Lye Town postponed

Corby Town FC

Corby Town’s scheduled home date with Lye Town on Wednesday night has been called off.

The Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division clash at Steel Park has been postponed due to a waterlogged playing surface.

The club had been hopeful of getting the game on, but with the pitch having cut up badly during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Anstey Rovers, subsequent heavy rain early this week ensured the pitch is unplayable.

A club statement read: “The weather has beaten us again, and tonight’s game against Lye Town has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

"We will update you with a new date once it’s been confirmed.”

Gary Setchell’s men, who remain second in the table and 17 points behind leaders Quorn with two games in hand, are now scheduled to return to action on Saturday when they travel to fifth-placed Long Eaton United.