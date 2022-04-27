Corby Town will seek a swift appointment as they hunt for a new boss

Corby Town parted company with Gary Mills after a poor season in the Northern Premier League Midlands. Picture by David Tilley

A poor campaign in the Northern Premier League Midlands culminated in a 2-0 defeat at Belper Town last weekend with the club “parting company” with boss Gary Mills immediately afterwards.

The Steelmen have been inviting applications for their new first-team manager since the weekend with the deadline for interest being on Bank Holiday Monday.

Hopes had been high for a promotion push this season but it never materialised.

Indeed, Corby were looking down rather than up for a large portion of the campaign after a seven-game losing streak saw them plummet down the table.

They eventually finished 15th, a position chairman Noble said was “unacceptable” as he admitted the time was right for a change.

“It’s been a really disappointing season for whatever reason, many reasons to be honest,” Noble said.

“I am really lost for words. We really thought we were going to go places but it hasn’t worked out and something had to change.

“We have to move on. The bottom line is that we have finished 15th in the division, which is not acceptable for our club.

“We are very ambitious, we want to get promoted to the next level just like every other team.

“Just because you want it, it doesn’t mean it will happen. You have to do things right to get promotion.

“It’s been a very frustrating time for the club.”

The attention now turns to who might be the next man in the hotseat at Steel Park.

But Noble is adamant that the club can’t “hang about” with a quick appointment expected once all applications have been received.

“We have had quite a bit of interest, like we did last time,” he added.

“We can’t hang about, we have to get a new manager in.

“It’s a very important time of the year. We need to give the new man time to assess what we’ve got and what we need.”

Corby confirmed the departure of Mills with a short statement that read: “Corby Town Football Club can confirm they have parted company with the first team manager by mutual consent

“We would like to thank the manager for his efforts and wish him all the best in the future.”

They followed that up with another statement to signal the start of the search for the next manager, which read: “Corby Town Football Club are inviting applications for the position of First Team Manager.

“All interested parties are requested to send their CV with covering letter to the club chairman Stevie Noble ([email protected]).

“The deadline for applications is 11.59pm on Monday, May 2, 2022.”