Corby Town lose unbeaten record as title rivals Quorn prove too good at Steel Park

Corby Town striker Fletcher Toll is outnumbered by Quorn defenders but still gets his shot on goal away (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Boss Gary Setchell was left a frustrated man as Corby Town lost their unbeaten record in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division on Wednesday night, going down 2-0 to title rivals Quorn at Steel Park.

The visitors won it thanks to a 31st-minute penalty from Ryan Beswick and a 76th-minute strike from Paddy Webb, with the Steelmen coming out second best against a team Setchell says is the best his side have come up against so far this term.

Corby remain top of the table despite the defeat, but still unbeaten Quorn are now just one point behind with two games in hand.

The match was the first the Steelmen have lost inside 90 minutes this season.

Action from Corby Town's 2-0 defeat tp Quorn at Steel Park on Wednesday (Picure: Jim Darrah)

They were hampered by injuries to key players as well as unavailability, and were then dealt a further blow when Jordan O'Brien was forced off the field after just four minutes through injury.

Corby did have plenty of possession, and did create a few chances, but Setchell was left to admit his team had been beaten by 'a very good side'

"The game was very bitty in the first half, and there was really nothing in it," he told @corbytownfc.

"They have nicked the penalty half an hour in, and then we are 1-0 down and Quorn were then happy to sit in, soak up the pressure, and hit us on the break.

"They are a good side and I was really impressed with them, they are probably the best team we have played this season, certainly on the counter-attack. They have four lads at the top of the pitch who are lively, so credit to them.

"In the second half I thought we came out and had a good go at them for 30 minutes, but although we were in the ascendancy in terms of possession and put a lot of balls into ther box, we were always vulnerable on the counter-attack, which was our downfall for the second goal.

"But we had to go for it, there was no point sitting in. We didn't really create anything in the first half so we had to push people forward and step up the intensity, and we did that.

"It wasn't a real horrible performance, it was an okay performance, but it is a horrible result. We didn't want to lose the unbeaten run.

"We have hit the post, we have put some good corners into the box, got good crosses in and got down the side a few times, and their keeper has made two or three half-decent saves, and that's football.

"We then got sucker-punched on the counter-attack, but they looked very dangerous and are a very good side."

The Steelmen are back on the road on Saturday when they travel to 16th-placed Bedworth United.