Corby Town confirm double contract signing as key men commit to Steel Park stay

Gary Stohrer has committed to Corby Town for the new season (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Corby Town have confirmed two more signings for the new season - and both players are well known to the Steelmen faithful.

Rhys Kelly has made the switch from Step 3 side Harborough Town, having played for Corby on loan in the second half of last season.

And also agreeing to stay at the club is veteran midfielder Gary Stohrer, who has put pen to paper on a new deal at Steel Park.

Stohrer was another to join Corby towards the back end of last season, having been released by Kettering Town.

Kelly joined Corby at the turn of the year and went on to make 13 appearances for the club, including the play-off semi-final and final, scoring two goals along the way.

A club statement read: "We are delighted to announce the signing of Rhys Kelly from Harborough Town.

"Gary Setchell was delighted to sign Kelly from the Bees after coming back from a serious injury last season. Rhys stood up for us in some big games at the end of the season."

Stohrer also made 13 appearances for Corby last term after he signed in March following his release from Latimer Park, and he will also be back next season.

Meanwhile, Corby have announced their pre-season fixtures for the summer.

They begin with a trip to AFC Welwyn on July 5 before going to Real Bedford on Saturday, July 12.

They go to Step 3 side St Ives Town on Monday, July 14, before going to NPL Midlands Division title winners Quorn on July 19.

July 19 sees the first home pre-season game as the Steelmen host Berkhamsted.

They follow that up with a Steel Park date against Spalding United on July 29 and then a home date with Southern League Premier Central neighbours Harborough Town on August 2.