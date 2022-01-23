Corby Town boss Mills hails a 'good team performance'

The celebrations begin after Jordan O'Brien opened the scoring in Corby Town's 3-0 success over Coleshill Town at Steel Park. Picture by Jim Darrah

Gary Mills was delighted with a “good team performance” as Corby Town made a welcome return to winning ways.

Having gone 10 games without a victory in the Northern Premier League Midlands, the Steelmen snapped that run with a 3-0 success over seventh-placed Coleshill Town at Steel Park - their first win since beating Sutton Coldfield Town 2-1 back on November 10.

Two goals from Jordan O’Brien, the second of which was from the penalty spot, and a fifth goal of the campaign for Elliot Sandy sealed the points.

It was a result boss Mills felt had been coming after a 2-2 draw at Sutton Coldfield was followed by a 0-0 stalemate with Yaxley last weekend.

And the Corby manager was pleased with the way in which the much-needed three points were secured.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Mills said.

“We have put the same 11 out there and that’s a massive bonus for us. Without going over old ground, we’ve not been able to do that.

“Everyone is getting to know their jobs better and it worked again for us. I don’t think Coleshill have had a shot and it’s all down to our shape and our desire to get a result.

“We thoroughly deserved it. I think we have done well in the last three games now but that was the best of the three, without a doubt. I am delighted.

“I said to the boys in the week that they would get their rewards. They needed to keep believing and we started the game really well.

“I am just pleased for everyone, the fans and all connected with the club.

“When you go through something like this, you always wonder when the next win is going to come.

“You could feel it was coming because I felt we deserved to win at Sutton Coldfield and against Yaxley last weekend but we didn’t.

“But I knew the players would get their rewards eventually.

“As a team, I thought we all did our jobs well. We were in a good shape, the players were in the right positions at the right time and we picked up a lot of second balls because of that, which enabled us to go and play.