Corby Town boss Gary Setchell says he will be up for the cups

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell

Boss Gary Setchell is desperate for Corby Town to make progress in the FA Cup and FA Trophy this season.

The Steelmen have been handed away draws in the opening round of both competitions.

In the FA Cup they will travel to either Aylestone Park or Sileby Rangers, who both play in the United Counties League, and in the Trophy they have been drawn to go to fellow Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division side Lichfield City.

And Setchell is determined to see his side claim victories in both as he looks to improve his record in knockout competitions since arriving at Steel Park.

"My record before coming to Corby was really, really good in the cups," said the Corby boss. "Since I have come here, I don't think I have won a cup match yet!

"That is something that has to be addressed, because if you don't progress in the cups that puts the pressure on straight away.

"The buzz of the cup gets everyone going, and if you burst the bubble that early it deflates everyone and it is sometimes difficult to get it going again.

"You also end up with breaks in the schedule, or you end up having played two or three games more than everybody else, which isn't always ideal as it puts you in a false position.

"Hopefully this season we can get through a couple of rounds and pick up some money, and stay level with the rest of the league game-wise."

Corby's testing pre-season build up continues on Monday night when they go to Southern League Premier Central side St Ives Town (ko 7.45pm), having lost 4-1 at Real Bedford on Saturday with their consolation scored by Reuben Marshall.