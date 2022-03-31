Corby Town bidding to make it seven without defeat
Corby Town will be looking to make it a magnificent seven games unbeaten when they head to fellow mid-table side Loughborough Dynamo this weekend.
The Steelmen maintained their recent good run with a 2-1 victory over Carlton Town at Steel Park last weekend.
Lewis White put Gary Mills’ team in front and, after the visitors had levelled, White won the penalty which Jordan O’Brien duly converted to secure the points.
It proved to be an eventful day for White who was sent-off after picking up two quickfire bookings late on, which means he will miss Saturday’s clash.
But Mills is confident his in-form team can overcome that problem and continue their good run.
A win will see Corby leapfrog their opponents into 12th place in the Northern Premier League Midlands.
And boss Mills said: “We have to stay professional and keep doing what we are doing for the fans. They have stuck in there with us and we owe it to them to keep performing and getting results.
“We are going to be missing Lewis at the weekend which is a loss for us but we are overcoming things at the moment.
“I think, like anything, when things aren’t going well you have to keep believing in each other and stay together as a team.
“That word ‘team’ keeps coming back into it. We are a team and we had to stick in there when things were tough.
“Now, that same team is reaping the rewards. We know there’s not going to be a promotion or play-offs at the end of it but it’s already a building block for everyone’s confidence going forward.”