Corby Town bidding to make it seven without defeat

The Steelmen maintained their recent good run with a 2-1 victory over Carlton Town at Steel Park last weekend.

Lewis White put Gary Mills’ team in front and, after the visitors had levelled, White won the penalty which Jordan O’Brien duly converted to secure the points.

It proved to be an eventful day for White who was sent-off after picking up two quickfire bookings late on, which means he will miss Saturday’s clash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan O'Brien is mobbed by his team-mates and the fans after he scored Corby Town's winner in last weekend's 2-1 victory over Carlton Town

But Mills is confident his in-form team can overcome that problem and continue their good run.

A win will see Corby leapfrog their opponents into 12th place in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

And boss Mills said: “We have to stay professional and keep doing what we are doing for the fans. They have stuck in there with us and we owe it to them to keep performing and getting results.

“We are going to be missing Lewis at the weekend which is a loss for us but we are overcoming things at the moment.

“I think, like anything, when things aren’t going well you have to keep believing in each other and stay together as a team.

“That word ‘team’ keeps coming back into it. We are a team and we had to stick in there when things were tough.