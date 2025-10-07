Corby boss Setchell's high praise for keeper Laban ahead of Doughboys derby date

Gary Setchell and Jake Laban enjoy Saturday's shootout win at Quorn (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Boss Gary Setchell has labelled Corby Town number one Jake Laban 'the best goalkeeper in the league'.

Ahead of Tuesday night's big Northants derby date with Wellingborough Town at the Dog & Duck (ko 7.45pm), the Steelmen boss has heaped praise on his shot-stopper after his penalty shootout heroics secured an FA Trophy win at higher-level Quorn on Saturday.

After a hard-fought 2-2 draw in Leicestershire, Laban did his bit as he made one great stop to seal the 5-3 spot-kicks win, with the clinical Corby penalty takers scoring five out of five.

And Setchell was quick to praise Laban after the game, with the goalkeeper having once again shone following his move to Steel Park in the summer to replace Ross Durrant.

"For me, Jake is not just the best young keeper in the league, he is the best goalkeeper in the league," the Steelmen boss told @corbytownfc. "I have not seen anyone better than him.

"He has not made too many errors, and we have been blessed the past two seasons with two good goalkeepers, and when Ross Durrant left everybody thought we would struggle to replace him. But Jake has had a great start to his Corby career.

"They both (Laban and Durrant) have a similar demeanour, they don't get carried away and Jake is doesn't get lairy like some keepers.

"He is a sound lad who is having a brilliant season, and I am sure he is going to have a good career."

Corby go into Tuesday's derby date with the Doughboys on a high after that Trophy success, which has landed them a first round trip to another Step 3 side in Spalding United.

And although Setchell was delighted with that win, he insists the clash against Jake Stone's side is much more important in the greater scheme of things.

"It wasn't a great draw for us at Quorn, but I felt it be a great marker for us to see where we are," said the Steelmen boss.

"Quorn are doing so well at Step 3, they have some good players, and it is a tremendous win for us, although it will have taken a lot out of the players and we have picked up one or two knocks.

"So as brilliant as the win is, the truth of the matter is the most important game for us is Tuesday night at Wellingborough.

"That is a massively important fixture for us and we have to use this result as a bit of a springboard."

Corby go into the game sitting third in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division table, two points adrift of leaders Belper, while the Doughboys are 10th following a 1-1 draw with Lichfield City on Saturday.

There is a full programme of matches on Tuesday night, with AFC Rushden & Diamonds targeting a sixth straight win in all competitions as they go to St Neots Town.

The 16th-placed Diamonds know that a win will see them go above their 12th-placed hosts.