Connor is just enjoying it as he commits to Kettering Town

Connor Johnson has committed his immediate future to Kettering Town. Pictures by Peter Short

Last week was a good one for the 24-year-old central defender.

There had been interest in him from other clubs ahead of last Thursday’s registration deadline but the Poppies offered him a contract in a bid to stave off that interest, which he duly signed.

Johnson then made his return from a two-match ban in last Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Hereford, which halted a run of three defeats in a row before capping a good few days by heading home what proved to be the winner in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Chorley at Latimer Park.

Johnson and his Poppies team-mates still have an outside chance of securing a play-off place in the Vanarama National League North this season.

This weekend’s opponents Southport currently hold the final play-off place and are six points clear of Kettering, who sit in 11th, making the clash at Haig Avenue a crucial one.

And Johnson is feeling relaxed about it all after a good week.

“It was a really good week,” the centre-half, who was with Northampton Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers in his younger days, said.

Connor Johnson heads home what proved to be the winner in the Poppies' 2-1 success over Chorley at Latimer Park

“I love playing here so it was a no brainer. I had a few teams interested in me but I like it here, I like the lads.

“It might not be the best ground in the league but I like it and I’m enjoying it.

“This is my local team, I have family and friends who support the club and I used to come and watch Kettering when I was younger so it’s close to my heart.

“The coaching staff have been brilliant since they came in. I feel it’s been a step up with training and the intensity. They are great with everyone.

“I just want to carry on and focus on the rest of this season.

“I think we are good enough to be in and around the play-off places so we just have to try to keep winning and see where we end up.”

Last Saturday’s win over fifth-placed Chorley was most welcome after a run of five matches without a victory.

And it was two set-piece that made the difference as defender Chris Smith fired home from a corner to give the Poppies the lead before Johnson doubled the advantage when heading home a Rhys Sharpe cross after another set-piece had been recycled.

Chorley did pull a goal back thanks to Connor Hall’s penalty but Johnson, Smith and fellow defender Liam Daly remained solid after that to see the game out.

“We hadn’t won for a few games so it was good just to get over the line,” Johnson added.

“I think it started with the draw against Hereford and we built on that against Chorley.

“They were quite direct with good strikers up front but I think the three of us did a decent job dealing with it.

“It probably wasn’t a great game to watch for people but it was a matter of digging deep and we managed to come out on top.

“We haven’t scored enough from set-pieces this season. We have spoken about doing that so it was good to see last weekend.