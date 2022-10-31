The draw for the second round of the Isuzu FA Trophy has been made

The draw for the next stage, which sees National League North and South sides entering the competition, was revealed at lunchtime today (Monday).

The Poppies have been handed a tough home tie against National League North rivals Gloucester City, who sit in third in the table.

Brackley, who are up to second in the National League North after a 2-1 win at Bradford (Park Avenue) at the weekend, will be on the road as they head to National League South outfit Braintree Town.

And Banbury will be on home soil against Stowmarket Town, who play in the Isthmian League North division.