Captain Connor is back in contention for Poppies

Kettering Town captain Connor Kennedy has recovered from a calf injury. Picture by Peter Short

Kettering Town have been handed a major fitness boost with captain Connor Kennedy set to make his return to action this weekend.

Combative midfielder Kennedy hasn’t featured for the Poppies since suffering a torn calf muscle in the 1-1 draw at Spalding United in the Emirates FA Cup on September 18.

Kettering haven’t played since losing 3-1 after extra-time in their FA Cup replay at Buxton on October 19 after an outbreak of Covid-19 within their squad but they are set to be back in Vanarama National League North action when they take on Darlington at Latimer Park on Saturday.

The identity of those who were struck down by Covid hasn’t been revealed.

But manager Paul Cox expects to have the “vast majority” of his squad available for selection this weekend as he also confirmed Kennedy’s return to full fitness.

“The last period has shown again that you can’t take anything for granted with Covid because if you do relax then you soon find yourself with it in the camp,” the Poppies boss, who chose to stay at Kettering despite being heavily linked with the manager’s job at AFC Telford United, said.

“We have been struck by it but we will have the vast majority of the squad available for this weekend.

“Connor Johnson could potentially be a doubt and we are still without Riccardo Calder (leg injury).

“But this bit of time has given the likes of Connor Kennedy to get back amongst it, which is a massive positive for everybody.

“He is 100 per cent in terms of his injury and he doesn’t struggle with his general fitness anyway.