Burgess appointed interim boss at AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Andy Burgess, pictured playing for Luton Town, has been appointed as the interim manager at AFC Rushden & Diamonds

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have appointed Andy Burgess as the club’s interim first-team manager.

The move is sure to delight Diamonds fans with Burgess being a Rushden & Diamonds legend having made 333 appearances for the club during his playing career as well as featuring for the likes of Luton Town, Mansfield Town and Oxford United.

Hismanagerial career has included Sheffield Wednesday Women, Nottingham Forest Ladies and Leeds Utd Ladies while he has also worked as assistant-manager at Corby Town, Stamford and Widnes as well as first team coach at Mansfield Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Burgess has now been handed the task of succeeding Andy Peaks and takes over a Diamonds side who have been flying of late and currently occupy the final play-off spot in the Southern League Premier Central.

His first game in charge will be at Hayden Road on Saturday when Diamonds take on Hednesford Town.

Burgess told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to take the club forward.

“It’s a club I’ve kept a close eye on over the last few years given my links with Rushden & Diamonds.

“The players and outgoing management did a fantastic job of getting to this point and for me it’s now a case of trying to finish the season as strongly as possible by winning 11 cup finals.

“That will be my focus from this point forward, taking each game as it comes.

“I’d like to thank the AFC R&D Board for giving me the opportunity. It’s a chance I’m going to take with both hands.”

Diamonds chairman Ralph Burditt added: “I am delighted to welcome Andy to the club.