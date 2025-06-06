New Kettering Town boss Simon Hollyhead (left) with Poppies director of football Fabian Forde (Picture: @ketteringtownfc.com)

Simon Hollyhead is the new manager of Kettering Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollyhead managed Banbury United to a 12th-place finish in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central last season, but leaves the Puritans to take the reins at Latimer Park.

The 53-year-old replaces Richard Lavery, who left the club by mutual consent last month, having guided the Poppies to a second-place finish in the Premier Central, before they were beaten 4-2 by AFC Telford United in the play-off final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollyhead is a UEFA pro-licence holder, who has a wealth of experience as a coach and assistant manager.

His roles as an assistant include spells at Champions League side Malmö between 2010 and 2014, as well as with Norwegian side SK Brann, Danish outfit Odense and Stevenage when they reached the Sky Bet League Two play-offs in 2018.

Hollyhead was appointed Banbury boss 12 months ago, and in his first season led the team to a mid-table finish.

The Puritans boasted the best defensive record in the league, conceding just 40 goals in 42 matches, but they were struggled at the other end of the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Banbury were the lowest scorers in the division, netting just 40 times, which was four fewer than rock-bottom Biggleswade Town - and 33 fewer than the Poppies scored.

Banbury did claim four points off Kettering last season though, winning their home clash 1-0 and then drawing 2-2 late in the season at Latimer Park.

Hollyhead was placed on 'gardening leave' by Banbury last week after he said he wanted to have talks with the Poppies, and the Oxfordshire side have already replaced him at the helm with former Kettering defender Kelvin Langmead.

As well as his football coaching experience, Hollyhead worked as a fitness coach at Warwickshire County Cricket for 10 years.