BREAKING: Leamington v Kettering Town postponed

Saturday's scheduled National League North contest between Leamington and Kettering Town has been postponed.

The Poppies confirmed the contest has been put on hold due to 'Covid protocols'.

Kettering's last two matches - against Southport and Hereford - have also been postponed for the same reason.