BREAKING: Leamington v Kettering Town postponed

National League North contest to be re-arranged

By Duncan Browne
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 9:38 am
Updated Thursday, 28th October 2021, 9:40 am
Saturday's game is postponed.

Saturday's scheduled National League North contest between Leamington and Kettering Town has been postponed.

The Poppies confirmed the contest has been put on hold due to 'Covid protocols'.

Kettering's last two matches - against Southport and Hereford - have also been postponed for the same reason.

A new date for the contest between the two sides who have already met twice in the FA Cup this season, is yet to be announced.

