Brackley Town won't get 'carried away' with table-topping status as they head to Kettering - Wilkin
Saints boss believes hard work is paying off as his side become the team to beat
Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin is adamant his side won't get carried away with their table topping status.
Ahead of Sunday's trip to Kettering Town, the Saints lead the National League North by two points.
Brackley are the team to beat right now, but Wilkin sees that as years of groundwork and the experiences of near misses paying off.
"I think over a period of time people have looked at us (as a team to beat)," Wilkin said.
"We have to se it as a compliment in some ways.
"We've been fairly consistent over a period now and been in and around it. That doesn't really alter anything about us.
"We won't get carried away. When we played Gateshead they were much the better side and beat us 2-0.
"We're so aware that the likes of Boston, Kidderminster, Fylde and Gateshead are all very good sides and in and around it.
"You just can't relent. That'll be the challenge for us, whether we've got the depth to stay in the mix."
Boxing Day's contest against Kettering was postponed due to Covid in the Poppies squad, but Wilkin is hopeful Sunday's match will get the green light.
"It's another away trip that poses a totally different challenge, but we go away, do our homework and regroup over the next few days and hopefully go into that with one or two more additions," he added.