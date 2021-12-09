Boxing Day derby between Brackley Town and Kettering Town to be a 'Memorial Game'

The Boxing Day clash between Brackley Town and Kettering Town will be at St James Park

Fans of Brackley Town and Kettering Town will have the chance to pay tribute to those connected with both clubs who have passed away over the past 12 months when the two teams clash on Boxing Day.

The Saints and the Poppies will meet twice in the Vanarama National League North over the festive period with the Boxing Day clash being held at St James Park before they play again at Latimer Park on Monday, January 2.

Plans have now been confirmed for the Boxing Day match at Brackley to be a 'Memorial Game'.

In a statement, Brackley said: "Brackley Town along with Kettering Town will be organising a minute’s applause before our Boxing Day game to pay tribute to those connected with the two football clubs who have sadly passed away during the last 12 months.

"Supporters from both clubs are urged to contact the club by Sunday, December 19 with the names of anyone they wish to be remembered.

"They will then be named in the matchday programme and mentioned on the PA before kick-off."