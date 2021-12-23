Boxing Day derby between Brackley Town and Kettering Town is called off
The match between the Northamptonshire rivals will now have to be rearranged
The Boxing Day local derby between Brackley Town and Kettering Town has been postponed.
The Poppies' midweek Vanarama National League North match with Southport was called off due to Covid-19 cases within Kettering's backroom staff and playing squad.
And the clash between the Northants rivals has now gone the same way.
A short statement on Kettering's website said: "In accordance with the National League ruling re Covid-19, the game at St James Park, Brackley Town v Kettering Town on Boxing Day, has been postponed."
A decision will now have to be made as to whether the Poppies' scheduled home clash with Kidderminster Harriers next Tuesday can go ahead while Brackley are due to be back in action the same day when they head to Boston United.