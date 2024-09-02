Boss Setchell's delight as Steelmen sink City to go seven points clear

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Corby Town are a whopping seven points clear at the top of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division after beating closest rivals Worcester City 2-0 at Steel Park on Saturday.

Both teams went into the match boastin unbeaten records, with Worcester having won four out of four.

But the visitors were sent packing thanks to an eighth-minute strike froms triker Fletcher Toll and then a 49th-minute goal from Jordan O'Brien.

A crowd of 724 turned out to watch the Steelmen secure a sixth win in seven starts, and they now sit seven points above second-placed Worcester, who do have two games in hand.

"That was a top, top performance on Saturday against a very good side," Setchell told @corbytownfc

"They were physical, but I felt we ran all over them if I am being honest.

"They like to pass the ball and we stopped them doing that, and from one to 11 I am so proud of the players.

"They have to take all the credit, because they take all the stick when it goes wrong, and there is a team there that the supporters can be really proud of at the minute.

"We are racking the points up and that is all you can do at this stage of the season.

"We still had three or four key players missing on Saturday as well."

Corby Town now have a frew week before taking a break from league action at the weekend when they make the short trip to the Dog & Duck to take on Wellingborough Town in the FA Trophy.