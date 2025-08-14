Boss Setchell won't take Sileby Rangers lightly as he targets FA Cup progress for Steelmen

Tyrone Lewthwaite has a shot blocked during Corby's 2-1 win over St Neots on Tuesday (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Gary Setchell is adamant his Corby Town team won't be taking Sileby Rangers lightly in Saturday's FA Cup Preliminary Round clash at Fernie Fields (ko 3pm).

It's Step 5 hosting Step 4 as the Steelmen travel to Moulton in Northampton to take on the United Counties League Premier Division South outfit, with Setchell aiming to secure a rare FA Cup win as Corby boss.

And he insists that despite his side going into the fixture as red-hot favourites, he will be going strong with selection and 'picking a team to win the game'.

Corby have started their Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division campaign with a two wins from two, following up Saturday's 1-0 victory at Long Eaton United with another hard-fought 2-1 success against St Neots on Wednesday.

Sileby (red and black) suffered a 5-1 derby defeat to Moulton in the United Counties Leagie last Saturday (Picture: Richard Eason)

They take on a Sileby side that has yet to win in four attempts so far in the UCL, drawing two and losing two, with their only victory to date an impressive 4-1 win at Aylestone Park in the Extra Preliminary Round a fortnight ago.

"I know Sileby are a level below, but to go and beat Aylestone Park the way they did was good," Setchell told @CorbyTownFC.

"Everybody thought it was going to be a Corby versus Alylestone tie, so they have obviously got a performance in them.

"We won't be taking them lightly, we will be going there and picking a team to win the game."

The match will be Corby's third in the space of eight days, and they are back in league action at Rugby Town next Tuesday, but Setchell knows how important an FA Cup will be to the club, both on and off the pitch.

"We have a lot of matches coming up, I think we have seven or eight games in August, so we have be a little bit careful," said the Steelmen boss.

"But Sileby played on Wednesday as well, so they will have the same sort of game time as we have had.

"So it is really important we try and kick on and get a win in the FA Cup, because we know the riches that can bring if you go through the rounds."

Sileby were in action on Wednesday, drawing 1-1 Easington Sports despite playing two-thirds of the match with 10 men following a red card for Dean Love.

Last Saturday they were on the wrong end of a 5-1 home beating at the hands of village rivals Moulton.