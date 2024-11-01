Boss Setchell wants Corby supporters to 'get Steel Park rocking' for Shepshed showdown

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell is calling on the club's supporters to pack out Steel Park this weekend

Boss Gary Setchell has made an impassioned plea for football fans to get behind Corby Town and 'get Steel Park rocking' for Saturday's league date with Shepshed Dynamo (ko 3pm).

The Steelmen go into the match sitting top of the Pitching-In Northern Premier Midlands Division, having lost just one of their 15 league games this season.

They are the second top scorers in the division with 34 goals, and boast the best defensive record, having conceded just seven times to date.

Attendances have already been good for home games this term, with Corby topping the table for average crowds, with their 607 well clear of the next best, which is Worcester City (557).

But Setchell believes those figures can be boosted even further, and he is calling on supporters to turn out in numbers this weekend.

"I would urge people to come and get behind us," Setchell told @corbytownfc. "The people of Corby, just come and give us a crowd of 700 or 800 at home on Saturday.

"We deserve it, we are top of the league, and just come and get behind us.

"The away support at Darlaston on Saturday was magnificent and that helped us at times when we were struggling.

"So if they are not going to come and get behind us now, when are they?

"We have lost one game in 20 this season if you include the cup games that we drew and then lost on penalties.

"We are trying our best, we are working hard, scoring goals and we are determined and passionate.

"So please, Corby fans, come and get behind the team, let's get Steel Park rocking against Shepshed on Saturday."

Wellingborough Town are also at home on Saturday.

The Doughboys, who have moved up seventh in the Midlands Division after the readjustment following Walsall Wood's resignation from the league, entertain fourth-placed Darlaston, who were beaten 4-1 at home by Corby last weekend.

There is no game this weekend for AFC Rushden & Diamonds, as they were due to take on Walsall.

Michael Harriman's side have to wait until next Tuesday to return to action when they go to Hinckley LRFC.