Boss Setchell says Steelmen 'deserved' narrow win over St Neots at Steel Park

Aaron Nuttall celebrates scoring Corby's winner against St Neots (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Boss Gary Setchell admitted his Corby Town side produced a mixed bag in their home clash with St Neots Town on Tuesday, but felt the Steelmen 'deserved' their battling 2-1 win.

In their first run-out of the season at Steel Park, Corby made it two wins out of two in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, and are one of four teams to have claimed with maximum points so far.

The Steelmen started well and opened the scoring on 12 minutes through Connor Tomlinson, only for the visitors to hit back and level on the stroke of half-time.

Both sides then had chances, but it was the Steelmen who secured the win thanks to a strike from summer signing Aaron Nuttall on the hour.

Connor Tomlinson celebrates his opener (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"It was good to get three points, and it was a great first half-hour," Setchell told @CorbyTownFC.

"I thought we were really good and thoroughly deserved our 1-0 lead, but when you are on top against teams with a lot of momentum, which St Neots have, then you have to put them away.

"We had a lot of good openings, without really creating chances, and we could have probably found ourselves a couple in front, but we didn't.

"I felt they were tiring as we made it really difficult for them, but they got the goal and that gave them the lift they needed just before half-time.

Action from Corby Town's 2-1 win over St Neots Town (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"They then came out in the second half and it was a battle, but I think we probably deserved the win on the balance of play.

"That said, they are plucky enough to cause problems for a lot of teams in this division.

"But we concentrate on ourselves, and we have got six points, and in this game we were really good for 30 minutes and for the other 60 we have dogged it out and nicked the 2-1 win.

"There was some good stuff, a lot of average stuff and some poor stuff, but the three points are all that matter."

Corby are back in action on Saturday when they make the short trip to Northampton to take on Sileby Rangers in the FA Cup Preliminary Round at Fernie Fields (ko 3pm).