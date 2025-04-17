Boss Setchell says Steelmen ‘are in good shape’ as they hit the business end of the season

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Boss Gary Setchell says Corby Town 'are in good shape' as they gear up towards what he hopes will be a thrilling and successful finish to the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division season.

The Steelmen secured a home play-off semi-final with their 4-0 win over Grantham Town last weekend, and now need four more points from their final three regular season games to guarantee a runners-up finish behind runaway champions Quorn.

Doing that would guarantee Corby home advantage in the play-off final as well, if they were to get that far, and Setchell is content with the shape of his squad as they prepare for what he hopes will be the five remaining matches of the campaign, starting with Saturday's trip to fifth-placed Worcester City (ko 3pm).

"We have a squad that is capable of winning football games," the Steelmen boss told @corbytownfc.

"We still have a couple of lads to come in, we're not conceding many goals, we are winning our midfield battles and we have got lads at the top of the pitch who can score goals.

"We also have lads who can come off the bench and affect the game.

"There are still two weeks to go (until the play-offs) but we are coming into form now.

"That is six wins and a draw in the last seven, and we have had to win them because Long Eaton and Anstey have kept us honest all the way to the line.

"We have secured a home play-off semi-final now, and there is just one job left and that is to get second place so that if we do win the first play-off game we also get home advantage in the second one."

And he added: "What we ideally need from now is five wins out of five.That is what we need, we have to get five results.

"We'll have to look at the squad situation, but we are in good shape.

"I am happy, most of the boys are happy, although people are disappointed they are not playing, and I get that at this stage of the season.

"But one of them could be the hero in two or three weeks' time, that is the beauty of football.

"So we have to keep it together, keep our togetherness, and we will head down to Worcester on Saturday and try and win the game, and then we have the big game against Rushden (on Easter Monday at Steel Park, ko 1pm).

"They did us a favour on Saturday (drawing at Anstey) and I am sure they will be trying to do Anstey a favour on Monday, but this is where we wanted to be.

"We are in good form, but have a really tough game at Worcester on Saturday and they are desperate for the win. They are not in the best of form and they have Sporting Khalsa on their tail.

"They gave us a good game here earlier in the season, and I don't think they thought we were very good at the time, but we will see on Saturday."