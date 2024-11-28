Boss Setchell says everybody at Corby Town has 'to stick together'

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell has called on everybody at the club to 'stick together' (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Boss Gary Setchell is urging everybody at Corby Town to ‘stick together’ after a damaging week that saw his team suffer back-to-back 4-0 beatings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After going on a run of five straight wins, the Steelmen were thumped 4-0 at Coleshill last midweek, and then on Saturday were beaten by the same scoreline at home by a Sporting Khalsa team that played for 80 minutes with only 10 men.

Andre Landell was dismissed after just 12 minutes, but the visitors shrugged off the setback to go 4-0 up inside 56 minutes, with Chay Tilt hitting a hat-trick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a sobering afternoon for Setchell and his players, but the Steelmen boss is urging everybody to look at the positives of the season so far ahead of Saturday’s crucial trip to eighth-placed Sutton Coldfield Town.

"I have said it to the players, this is no time to start turning on each other, and that is the whole club,” Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"It is no point the supporters saying 'he's rubbish', 'sack the manager', or whatever.

"I just want everyone to stick together, my players, the supporters, because we are a good side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We haven’t shown that in the last two games, but we will bounce back and it has to be sooner rather than later.

"Over 18 games, we are one of the best three or four teams in the league so we are not in a bad spot, but we do have to stop the rot, it's as simple as that.

"We have had two sub-par performances against two good teams who both deserved to win, but we had a great run up to that.

"So am I disappointed? Yes. Have I got to get it sorted ASAP? Yes. Is this group of players good enough to finish in the play-offs? Yes. Have we got to add one or two? Yes, of course we have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we will be fine. We have got to work really hard and we have to take responsibility for those past two performances with a good one at Sutton Coldfield.

"That again is going to be tough, but that's how it is. We are backs against the wall now.

"This weekend feels like a bit of a crossroads game where we can get back on the horse, or we can dig ourselves into a deeper hole, when what has been a brilliant start can go flat, which we can't afford to happen.

"I will come in for some stick, and I don't care, and the players will probably come in for some stick as well, but these are the same players that have taken the plaudits as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That is the flip side, but I take responsibility for Saturday.

"I am the manager, I pick the team and I think I got it slightly wrong. So I will take a little bit off the players for this one.

"Full credit to Khalsa, they played the conditions better than us, and they had a couple of lads at the top of the pitch who terrorised us all afternoon.

"People will say Khalsa wanted it more than us, but that's not true, we ran around as much as they did, but they played the conditions much better.

"They put the ball in better areas and they punished us for every mistake we made.

"Fair play to them they deserved the win. They went down to 10 men and they have battered us."