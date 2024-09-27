Boss Setchell preparing Steelmen players for 'an all systems go' October

Corby go close in their 2-2 FA Trophy draw at Maldon & Tiptree last weekend (Picture: Jim Darrah)

​Gary Setchell is readying his Corby Town players for 'an all systems go' October as they look to maintain their Pitching-In Northern Premier League title push.

The Steelmen suffered penalty shootout agony on Saturday as they were knocked out of the FA Trophy at Maldon & Tiptree.

Corby fought back from 2-0 down to level the tie in the dying seconds thanks to a Danny Setchell affort and a Jack Noble strike four minutes into time added on at the end of the game.

But they were then beaten 4-2 on spot-kicks and bowed out of the competition, just as they had in the FA Cup at AFC Rushden & Diamonds in August.

Acrion from Corby's FA Trophy clash at Maldon & Tiptree (Jim Darrah)

What it does mean though is that Setchell's side remain unbeaten this season over the course of 90 minutes, and they will look to continue that this Saturday when they travel to Coventry Sphinx.

Once that clash is out of the way, the Steelmen, whose clash against Wellingborough in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup was postponed on Wednesday night, then face a hectic October that sees them play seven league matches, with four of those against treams currently in the top eight.

Corby currently sit top of the pile, seven points clear of second-placed Walsall Wood, while there is an 11 point gap to Quorn, who sit one place outside the play-offs.

"It is all systems go now for a busy October, where we play Walsall Wood, Quorn, Anstey, teams that are in and around us," Setchell told @corbytownfc.

Maldon's keeper denies Corby (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"As well as that, we play other live opposition in Coventry, Loughborough and one or two others so we have a really, really big period coming up where we will find out where we are.

"Hopefully we can get the fans down to Steel Park to follow us when we are at home.

"We can't be disappointed with the players because they have been magnificent, and Saturday just wasn't our day.

"We will regroup and we will look to get three points on Saturday at Coventry Sphinx."

Fletcher Toll goes for goal (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Corby's full run of scheduled October fixtures sees them play three in a row at home against Loughborough Students (Oct 2), Walsall Wood (Oct 5) and Quorn (Oct 9), before a trip to Bedworth United (Oct 12).

They then host third-placed Long Eaton United (Oct 19) before wrapping up the month with trips to Anstey Nomads (Oct 22) and Darlaston Town (Oct 26).

Saturday’s opponents Sphinx sit 13th in the table, having won two, drawn two and lost two of their six league matches to date.

Their match at Quorn on Saturday was abandoned when they were trailing 4-1.