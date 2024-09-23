Boss Setchell left to rue more spot-kick agony as Steelmen bow out of the FA Trophy

Corby Town lost their second penalty shootout of the season at Maldon & Tiptree (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell was left to rue his side's inability to score from 12 yards as they bowed out of the FA Trophy at Maldon & Tiptree on Saturday.

The Steelmen had fought back from 2-0 to draw 2-2 and take the tie to a penalty shootout, but just as in the FA Cup loss at AFC Rushden & Diamonds in August, the Corby players were found wanting.

It was the home side that kept their nerve to win the spot-kicks 4-2, and that left Setchell again wondering what might have been.

"We've had two shootouts and I think we have scored three out of eight or nine and we have saved any! That is not a recipe for winning shootouts," the Steelmen boss told @corbytownfc

Danny Setchell celebrates his goal for Corby Town ar Maldon & Tiptree (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"You can't have a go at players for missing penalties, the best in the world miss them and you can't have a moan about goalkeepers for not saving them.

"I will take the positives from the game, which was going 2-0 down against a decent side and then come back and claw your way back into it.

"We didn't play great and there is a lot of room for improvement, and we had too many players that didn't hit the levels that they have been doing previously.

"We just needed a bit of luck or skill, whatever you want to call it, in the shoot out and we didn't get it.

Maldon & Tiptree slot home the winning penalty (Picture: Jim Darrah)

"But we will park this, like we did the Rushden game, and we are not going to dwell on it."

An out-of-sorts Corby had found themselves 2-0 in the first-half, but a strike from Danny Setchell on the stroke of half-time got them back into it.

Then, with time running out at the end of the 90 minutes, Jack Noble came up with a dramatic equaliser four minutes into time added on to take it to penalties, where Setchell's side would ultimately come a cropper.

"I am disappointed because that would have been a bit more prize money, but it's not to be," said the Corby boss.

"I am not going to beat myself about it too much, because the boys and the squad have been magnificent this season and that hasn't changed.

"We lost a match, we are going to lose more matches this season, and that is a fact, but it's about how you bounce back."

Corby Town are back in action on Wednesday night when they entertain Wellingborough Town at Steel Park in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup.

The Doughboys were without a game on Saturday.