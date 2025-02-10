Boss Setchell happy as new signings add needed spark to the Steelmen

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Gary Setchell has revealed the reasons behind last week's double signing of Harborough Town's Amar Sandhu and Joel Carta, after the pair played a key role in Corby Town's hard-fought 1-0 win over play-off rivals Anstey Nomads on Saturday.

And it is because the Steelmen boss felt his team needed a fresh injection of quality after watching them lose 3-0 at Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division champions-elect Quorn the previous weekend.

Sandhu and Carta both started againsy Anstey after signing on dual registration from Southern League Premier Central high-flyers Harborough, with Sandhu becoming an instant fans' favourite as he scored the winning goal just before the hour mark.

And Setchell is now hoping the duo can help his side regain their early-season swagger as the season enters the final third, and they start to gear up for a tilt at promotion through the play-offs.

"I asked a lot of questions of the players in midweek, after the performance at Quorn," Setchell told @CorbyTownFC.

"I brought a couple of bodies in, which has clearly helped us, and we have to get a team ready for nine or 10 weeks' time, because last week wasn't good enough.

"I was honest with the players, and said that at this moment in time with the lads we had at Quorn, I don't think we could go back-to-back wins in the play-offs. So I have got to make one or two things happen.

"We know we are good enough, but we have to get back to where we were, and that is with heart, endeavour and desire.

"We knew Saturday was never going to be a classic game on that pitch, but it was about a team that wanted it the most, and don't get me wrong, Anstey wanted it as well.

"That was like a play-off game, it was nervy, with no quarter given by either team and there was not a lot in it.

"I think they probably had a bit more territory but we probably had three or four one-on-ones in the end.

"My players were outstanding, effort-wise, from start to finish. We made blocks, we won tackles, and there were a lot of good performances out there."

The win sees Corby stay second in table, with the gap to Quorn now 17 points after the leaders thew away a 2-0 lead at rock-bottom Grantham Town to draw 2-2.

The Steelmen, who are now 10 points clear of sixth-placed Anstey Nomads, are due to play one of their two games in hand on Quorn on Wednesday night when they entertain Lye Town at Steel Park (ko 7.45pm).