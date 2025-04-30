Boss Setchell hails 'unbelievable' support as Steelmen set up huge final with Worcester City

Gary Setchell salutes the Corby Town supporters after Tuesday night's play-off semi-final win (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Gary Setchell hailed the 'unbelievable' support from the home fans as Corby Town beat Long Eaton United 1-0 in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division play-off semi-final on Tuesday night.

And the Steelmen boss is asking for more of the same when his team entertain Worcester City in Saturday's huge final at Steel Park (ko 3pm).

A crowd of close 1,500 turned out on Tuesday to back Corby in their promotion bid, and the team responded with a win thanks to Jack Keeble's 62nd-minute header.

"The fans were unbelievable from minute one," said Setchell. "We all just stood on the sidelines wondering why can't it be like this every other week?

"That makes a huge difference, it gives us 10 or 15 per cent, so let's get even more in that end on Saturday.

"Let's make as much noise as possible, as this is now the biggest game since the Bromsgrove game (Corby lost the play-off final in 2019).

"It's certainly the biggest game ever here at Steel Park, and we are going to look forward to it and we will enjoy it."

An even bigger gate is anticipated at the weekend as Worcester are expected to bring a large army of travelling fans, and he believes the final is going to be 'a barnstormer'.

"Worcester might bring 500 or 600, they could bring anything," Setchell told @corbytownfc.

"They are a huge club, and I think it is going to be a great one for the league with the two best supported teams going head to head. It will be a barnstormer.

"They did us recently at their place, and I thought that was controversial, and we did them here, but that was controversial as they had a young goalkeeper who made a couple of errors on the day.

"Listen, it is a 50-50 match, and it is going to be a great spectacle so let's enjoy it."

Worcester, who finished the season in fourth place, 12 points behind Corby, reached the final with a 2-0 semi-final win at Anstey Nomads on Tuesday.

They netted in the first minute through Elliott Hartley and then sealed the win with a 38th-minite strike from Zach Guinan, the son of former Northampton Town striker Steve Guinan.

Admission details for Saturday's final will be announced ASAP.