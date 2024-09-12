Boss Setchell believes there is 'a lot more to come' from high-flying Steelmen

The season could hardly have started much better for Corby Town, but boss Gary Setchell believes there 'is a lot more to come' from his team.

​The Steelmen sit seven points clear at the top of the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division, having won six out of seven matches.

They are also into the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy after a dramatic last-gasp win at Wellingborough Town on Saturday.

The only blip so far was an FA Cup penalty shootout defeat at AFC Rushden & Diamonds in the second match of the season, but the fact is that Corby are unbeaten over 90 minutes in all 10 of their fixtures so far, winning seven and drawing three.

That is a superb record, but as the Steelmen prepare to travel to struggling Lye Town on Saturday (ko 3pm), manager Setchell believes there is still plenty in the tank.

"That is now 10 games without defeat so we are definitely doing something right, but I still think there is a lot more to come from this team," he told @corbytownfc.

"I was really pleased to get minutes into the squad, and they will probably get more minutes perhaps next week, and then against Wellingborough in the Hillier Cup.

"We will also have another Trophy game where we will maybe shuffle the pack again, because the league is the one.

"We are all desperate to get out of this league, we are desperate to make sure we finish in the top five to give ourselves a shot at getting promoted.

"Under me this season, everyone who has put a white shirt on has given everything they have got, and that is all you can ask."

The Steelmen scored a dramatic late winner to sink the Doughboys. Alfie Wren was the hero, netting the winner five minutes into time added on at the end of the game to send his side into the hat for the next round, where Corby will travel to fellow Step 4 side Maldon & Tiptree.

They now again turn their attentions to the league and a trip to Lye side that currently sits second bottom in the NPL Midlands Division, having failed to win any of their five games.

Corby, by contrast, are chasing a seventh win in eight starts as they look to maintain their seven-point advantage over Worcester City at the top.

Meanwhile, the club has announced the NFA Hillier Senior Cup clash with Wellingborough Town will be played at Steel Park on Wednesday, September 25.

The Steelmen’s Midlands Division clash with Loughborough Students has also been rescheduled, and will be played at Steel Park on Wednesday, October 2.