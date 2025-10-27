Boss Sandy's pride despite defeat as Diamonds exit FA Trophy at Harborough Town

Former Kettering Town midfielder Devon Kelly-Evans was on the scoresheet for Harborough against Diamonds (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Elliot Sandy was proud of his injury-hit AFC Rushden & Diamonds team despite the 4-1 defeat at Harborough Town that saw them exit the FA Trophy at the first round stage on Saturday.

It was a patched up side that made the short trip across the border to take on a high-flying Bees side that is currently sitting second in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central, with a string of key players unavailable.

And although Sandy was unhappy with some of his team's defending, he was pleased with the overall performance, and the effort of the players.

Harborough got off to a perfect start as they took a fourth-minute lead through Danny Newton, before former Kettering midfielder Devon Kelly-Evans made it 2-0 on 24 minutes.

Connor Kennedy then made it 3-0 13 minutes from time and added a second in stoppage time, before Diamonds scored a late, late consolation nine minutes into time added on through Raymond Poku.

"It was always going to be a difficult one at Harborough, but I am disappointed with the goals we have conceded," Sandy told @AFCRD.

"All four have come from either a set-piece or long throw, and then we haven't dealt with the second ball or made a good clearance.

"Harborough were a bunch of experienced men who did everything they could to be horrible and get the ball in our net, where we are young men, with a lot of them still learning the game, and I think that showed.

"You have to put your body on the line to stop the ball going in the net, and unfortunately we weren't able to do that.

"We did alright though, and the game probably went as expected for a lot of people, but we didn't give up and we gave everything we had.

"The lads grafted, but we are not going to assesed on how we get on at Harborough away from home.

"We have had a great Trophy run, I am proud of the lads for that, but our bread and butter is the league, starting on Tuesday."

Diamonds are back on the road on Tuesday as they travel to Sutton Coldfield Town in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division.

As well as exiting the Trophy at the weekend, Diamonds also dropped into the relegation zone, with Coldfield leapfrogging them after their 2-0 home win over Wellingborough Town.

The match was goalless at the break, but Sutton won it thanks to two second-half strikes, with the Doughboys' winless streak in the league now having stretched to six matches.

Jake Stone's stuttering side are now 18th in the table, just one point and one place above the Diamonds - having played three games more.

The Doughboys are without a midweek fixture, and return to action on Saturday when they entertain Racing Club Warwick.