Boss Sandy stunned as Diamonds suffer cup shock at the hands of Chenecks

Action from AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 3-0 defeat against ON Chenecks (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Elliot Sandy was not a happy man after seeing his new-look side beaten 3-0 by United Counties League outfit ON Chenecks in the first round of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup on Thursday night.

After a clutch of away friendlies, Sandy was taking charge of his first game at Hayden Road and it proved to be a bad night for Diamonds as they were undone by a Raymond Poku double and an own goal.

Sandy was quick to acknowledge Chenecks were deserving winners, but admitted what he had seen from his players was not even close to the standards he expects, in particular the lack of fight they showed.

Raymond Poku scores Chenecks' first goal in their 3-0 win over Diamonds (Picture: Phil Passingham)

"In the first 10 or 15 minutes we had chances and could have potentially been 2-0 up, but after that it was nowhere near good enough," Sandy told AFCRDTV.

"All due respect because Chenecks are a good side, but we got bullied all over the pitch.

"I said to the lads before the game 'Chenecks will play this way, this is what you have to expect', so it wasn't like they turned up and did something new and different, and that is what disappoints me the most.

"We didn't have the fight and they wanted it more than us, they were celebrating winning tackles.

"We are a new team, we have 12 new lads in there and I have said all along this isn't going to happen overnight, but I can't accept performances like that.

"If the game is not going well, the least you can do is put every bit of effort in, make some tackles, put your body on for things, and it just felt as if everybody was doing their individual things so that is obviously something I need to work on.

"We are two weeks away from the season starting, and I don't want to see anything like that again."

Diamonds are quickly back in action on Saturday when they entertain Takeley FC in a friendly at Hayden Road (ko 3pm), and Sandy will be demanding a lot more from his team.

"I have made it clear to the players, and I need a massive reaction on Saturday," said the Diamonds boss.

"Chenecks start their league earlier than we do, so they are a bit ahead of us in terms of pre-season, but they showed that real will, and they wanted to win.

"I have said all along that's what I want to instil that in this football club, we want to win everything we do, but it felt like we didn't show that enough.

"There is a lot for us to look at and work on, and we will get it right.

"I am not panicking and thinking 'oh what have I done?', on paper we have got 16 top footballers in that dressing room, so it is a case of them becoming a team, and not being individuals.

"We need to build that team spirit all round, I know what needs to happen, and will make sure it happens."