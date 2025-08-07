Boss Sandy hails 'coup' for Diamonds as Bedford attacker Andrade signs on at Hayden Road

Bruno Andrade in action for Kettering Town (Picture: Peter Short)

AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Elliot Sandy has hailed the signing of striker Bruno Andrade as 'a real coup' on the eve of the new Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division season.

Former Kettering Town attacker Andrade has signed on at Hayden Road on a dual registration from National League North side Bedford Town.

Andrade, who is Portuguese, was part of the Eagles side that win the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central last season, but has now made the move to Diamonds, and is set to go straight into the squad for Saturday's home opener agaibst Shepshed Dynamo (ko 3pm).

"I am delighted to be able to bring Bruno to the club," said Sandy.

"He has Football League experience and was part of a Bedford team that won Step 3 last season.

"This is a real coup for the club, and I can’t wait to see him performing in a Diamonds shirt.”

Andrade began his career at Queens Park Rangers, where he made a handful of first team appearances, before going on to play lengthy spells in League Two and League One with Wycombe Wanderers and Stevenage.

He dropped into non-League when signing for Woking in 2015, and went on to play for Boreham Wood, and his form for them earned him a move back into the EFL to play for Lincoln City in 2018.

He spent two seasons at Sincil Bank before staying in the EFL with a move to Salford City an and then returning to Stevenage.

In 2022, Andrade switched back to Boreham Wood, and has since gone on to play for Maidenhead, Chesham, Maidstone and the Poppies, twice, before making the switch to Bedford midway through last season.

Andrade, who is 31, was also on the Sky Sports screens over the summer, as he played for SDS FC in the hugely popular Baller League UK, helping his side claim the title at the Copper Box Arena in London, scoring the winning goal as his side beat Deportrio FC 3-2 in the final.