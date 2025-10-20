Boss Sandy admits Belper defeat 'a game too far' for weakened Diamonds

Elliot Sandy felt the 3-0 loss at Belper Town was 'a game too far' for his AFC Rushden & Diamonds side (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

Elliot Sandy admitted Saturday's trip to Belper Town was 'a game too far' for his weakened squad as they suffered a 3-0 defeat at the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division leaders.

Diamonds were all square at half-time, but conceded an goal straight after the restart and Belper went on to secure a comfortable win to stay top of the pile.

The loss leaves Diamonds one place and one point above the relegation zone, but Sandy admitted that losing at the league's table-toppers won't 'define' his side's campaign.

Diamonds travelled without the suspended Bruno Andrade as well as the injured Olly Brown-Hill , Joel Nketia and Jeremy Kyezu, and after seeing off Racing Cub Warwick 1-0 the previous Saturday and then drawing 0-0 with Bourne in midweek, Sandy felt things caught up with his players.

"I am disappointed with the result but we can't be too disheartened with things," Sandy told @AFCRDTV. "We have had three tough games in seven days, and I think it was just a game too far for us in the end.

"In the first half we defended superbly as a group, but then it is disappointing to concedee so early in the second half, especially from a set-piece.

"After they got that goal there was only ever going to be one winner really.

"We conceded some poor goals and it is a disappointing day, but losing to Belper isn't going to define us and they deserved their win."

Diamonds now have a free week before turning their attentions to the FA Trophy and a daunting trip to unbeaten Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central leaders Harborough Town on Saturday (ko 3pm).