Boss Lavery left frustrated as Poppies fail to secure maximum at Spalding

Richard Lavery was left a frustrated man as Kettering Town dropped points in a 1-1 draw at Spalding United on Saturday - but he is confident his team will bounce back against rock-bottom Biggleswade Town on Boxing Day.

The Poppies still lead the way in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central, but their advantage at the summit is now just one point, with second-placed Halesowen Town scoring a last-gasp winner against Redditch United to close the gap.

Kettering looked to be on course for another win as they led through Connor Johnson's header 10 minutes from time, but the home side levelled from the penalty spot three minutes later, Ben Hart penalised for a foul.

"Some people will say you take a point away from home, and then win your home games, but I am the opposite and I want to win every game," said Lavery. "It's another penalty against, that's three in three games, and that's terrible.

"The officiating is not good, and that is for both teams, but the ref is the ref and he's nto going to change, no matter how much you shout at him or appeal.

"He's the ref, he's in charge, and we were 1-0 up and should have managed the game better. We gave away a poor penalty, they have nicked a 1-1, so I am gutted but we go on to Boxing Day.

"Spalding are a good team. I thought they were organised, they had a gameplan which they stuck to and they are probably happy with a point against the league leaders.

"But I am not happy with a point."

Saturday's match was the first in a hectic run of festive fixtures for the Poppies.

They host Biggleswade on Boxing Day and then travel to Stratford Town on December 28, before going to Harborough Town on New Year's Day.

They then take on title rivals Halesowen at Latimer Park on January 4, and Lavery said: "Everybody is in the same boat, and I think we have five games in 15 days.

"But we have a good squad. There were a few missing on Saturday, there are a few to bring in and I will use the squad and rotate things, because you have to.

"I love Christmas when the games come thick and fast, and I love being here and being top of the table, and I love winning games of football. But you can't win them all."

The Poppies were without key man Isiah Noel-Williams on Saturday as he was abroad for a wedding, but he will be back for the game against Biggleswade.

There could also be one or two new faces in the Kettering ranks for that game, with Lavery admitting he is trying to bolster his squad with new recruits.

"I have two or three in the pipeline," he revealed. "I am hoping to get a couple maybe done before Boxing Day, but time is running out."

Interview by Peter Short