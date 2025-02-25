Boss Lavery eyes changes as Kettering Town gear up for Halesowen test

Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery was unhappy with Friday night's 3-1 defeat at Bedford Town (Picture: Peter Short)

Boss Richard Lavery could be set to ring the changes to the Kettering Town starting line-up for Tuesday night's big Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central title clash against Halesowen Town (ko 7.45pm).

It's third versus fifth at Latimer Park, with both sides locked on 53 points - six adrift of leaders Bedford Town, who went clear with their 3-1 win over the Poppies on Friday night.

Kettering's title fate is still in their own hands as they have games in hand on all of their promotion rivals, but their form since the turn of the year has been a concern, with Lavery's men managing just three wins and suffering five defeats in their eight matches in 2025.

Lavery is confident his team will still get over the line, but new signings Sam McLintock and Kyle Storer, who started on the bench at Bedford Town, could be thrown in from the start against Halesowen after the disappointing loss to the Eagles.

"Maybe I will look at making a few changes going into Tuesday, because some people came on against Bedford and did really well," said the Poppies boss.

"It is food for thought for that game, but we will brush ourselves down and go again.

"It is in our hands, and if we want to go and throw it away we will throw it away, if we want to go and take it then we will take it.

"We have four games in hand (on Bedford), so it is still in our hands all day long.

"Nothing changes for me, and I am still confident in the lads we have in the changing room.

"We can't mope around (after Friday's defeat), we have to brush ourselves down and get ready for a massive game against Halesowen.

"We will be looking to get three points at Latimer Park, where we are good."

The Poppies still have to play for in the final quarter of the season, and although disappointed with the defeat at the New Eyrie, Lavery was in a bullish mood.

"Nothing was won or lost on Friday night," said the Kettering manager. "I am disappointed, but we have 13 games to go so let's see where we are at the end of April.

"There are no easy games in this league, everybody beats everybody else.

"We could be sitting here 10 or 15 points clear, but we are not and that is down to us because we are losing games.

"We will also lose more before the end of the season, but so will other teams and it is about who stays the strongest for the whole season, that's where it is won or lost."

Halesowen will go into Tuesday's game off the back of a 3-1 win over Stourbridge on Saturday, but like the Poppies their recent form has been patchy, securing 14 points out of 27 since New Year's Day.

Quotes courtesy of Peter Short