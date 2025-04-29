BIG MATCH PREVIEW: Steelmen are ready for Long Eaton play-off crunch

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Corby Town boss Gary Setchell says the play-off battle in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division is wide open - but believes home advantage could prove crucial for the his side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And he is urging the club's supporters to pack out Steel Park for their huge semi-final clash with Long Eaton United on Tuesday night (ko 7.45pm).

Corby wrapped up the regular campaign with a 4-0 win at Boldmere on Saturday, a result that saw them finish runners-up and ensure home advantage in the play-off semi-final, as well as Saturday's final if they can get there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aside from runaway champions Quorn, Setchell thinks the league's four best teams have landed in the play-offs and that they will all believe they can claim promotion come the weekend.

The Steelmen boss knows the play-offs are 'going to be tough', but is hoping it is his in-form team that can prevail ahead of Long Eaton, Anstey Nomads and Worcester City.

Long Eaton dropped into fifth with a final-day defeat at AFC Rushden & Diamonds, but Setchell insists he wasn't concerned who his side would be playing at the last four stage, although he is glad they are playing at Steel Park.

"I am not bothered and it makes no difference to me who we play," the Steelmen boss told @corbytownfc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Quorn won the league, and I think the next best four teams are in the play-offs, aside from perhaps Khalsa on their day, but they didn't have the consistency to get in.

"There are four good teams, and I think every team will think they can win the play-offs.

"I don't think any of them will be thinking 'oh no we have got to go there'.

"We are not bothered who we play, and I am sure the other managers aren't bothered who they play either. We have got home advantage and that will have been big for whoever got in, not just Corby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We beat Long Eaton well at ours when they were under strength, and then they beat us at theirs when we weren't at it, and when they do have a good day they have a good day.

"But that was one of our poorest performances of the season, and we were still in the game with 20 minutes to go."

And on that home crowd getting behind the team at Steel Park, Setchell said: "It is going to be tough, there are going to be bits of brilliance, mistakes, and hopefully not refereeing mistakes.

"We have to get the crowd down there and make things difficult for them, that is what home advantage is all about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need the crowd to get behind us and I think they will see a really good game of football. It is going to be blood and thunder, and there will be no quarter asked or given by either set of players."

Corby will go into the match as favourites, having finished the season 13 points better off than their opponents.

The Steelmen also won eight of their final 10 league games, scoring 31 goals in the process, netting a remarkable 24 in their past six!!

Long Eaton on the other hand have limped over the line in the past couple of weeks, losing four of their final five matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to that slump though, they had won nine on the spin, including a 3-2 win over Corby on home soil in February.

Supporters can pay on the gate on arrival at Steel Park on Tuesday, with admission £12 for adults, £7 for concessions (60+ and Students with valid ID) and £2 for under-16s (U16 membership scheme in operation).

Fans are asked to pay for admission with cash if possible.