Be aware, warns Kettering Town boss Culverhouse

Kettering Town manager Ian Culverhouse. Picture by Peter Short

The Poppies made it three wins in a row thanks to a fine 2-0 victory as they completed a Vanarama National League North double over York City at Latimer Park on Tuesday night thanks to goals from Connor Kennedy and Callum Stead.

Kettering have beaten three sides in the top seven in their last three outings to move right back into the play-off mix.

But now they face a run of games against teams scrapping for points at the bottom end of the table as they head to Farsley Celtic on Saturday before hosting Guiseley next Tuesday night while a home clash with Gloucester City follows on Good Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The teams we have coming up are fighting for a different reason because they want to stay in the league,” Culverhouse said.

“It’s about us raising our levels. Some games take care of themselves and you don’t have to say too much.

“But in this next week, we will be very aware of what’s in front of us and doing all we can to get ourselves up those levels that get you wins like we had the other night.

“There is a lot of belief and as long as that’s there, we will give it our best shot. I’d rather have this excitement than just seeing out the season.

“It’s going to take all of us. It’s a squad thing because we have so many games coming up.

“We have a dressing-room that is very tight and they need to be for this run-in.